Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 178 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $112.61.

Insider Activity

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,903,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,613,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

