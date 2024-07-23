Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,083 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Repay by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 688,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 141,414 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $7,303,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Repay by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after buying an additional 538,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,492,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.