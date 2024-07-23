Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 648 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Shares of NVEI opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.11 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

