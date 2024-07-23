Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 994 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Paysafe by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paysafe by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.01.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of PSFE opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

