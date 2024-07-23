Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

