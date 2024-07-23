Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,761 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

