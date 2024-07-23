Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 39,115 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $72,007,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $14,518,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $6,109,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.91.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.87. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

