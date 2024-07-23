Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,101,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

