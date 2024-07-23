Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.52 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,299,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

