Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Match Group worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

