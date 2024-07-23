Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 237,832 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $40,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,454 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.96.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $220.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day moving average is $191.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

