Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,021 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.4 %

LW stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.