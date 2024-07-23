Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 131,673 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,673 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KEY opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

