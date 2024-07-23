Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,384 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,879,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in STERIS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.