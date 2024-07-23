Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 49,467 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Doximity were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after acquiring an additional 616,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

