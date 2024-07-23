Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,775 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GitLab were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 766.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 225,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

