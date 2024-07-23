Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $234.34 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $237.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Get Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.