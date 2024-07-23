Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

MDLZ opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.