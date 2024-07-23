Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

