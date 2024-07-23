M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.17.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $170.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

