Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $65.44.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

