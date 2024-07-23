Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MUR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.27.

NYSE:MUR opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

