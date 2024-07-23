Mutual Advisors LLC Has $34.94 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 10,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.38.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

