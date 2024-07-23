NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

