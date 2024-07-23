NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

