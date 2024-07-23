Needham & Company LLC Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $100.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.83.

ITCI opened at $76.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,735,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after buying an additional 209,331 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $18,379,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

