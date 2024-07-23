Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 120.61 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Calix by 516.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,259,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,483,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,165,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

