Neogen (NEOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen Stock Up 1.7 %

NEOG opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,662.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

