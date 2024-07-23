NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,307,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,354,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NetEase by 23.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,066,000 after buying an additional 111,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 2.3 %

NTES stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

