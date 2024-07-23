Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Nexteq Price Performance
LON NXQ opened at GBX 122.10 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.18 million, a P/E ratio of 949.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.22. Nexteq has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Nexteq in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
About Nexteq
Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.
