Northern 2 VCT (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on August 23rd

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern 2 VCT Trading Down 2.7 %

NTV opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,725.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.39. Northern 2 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.32 ($0.83).

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

