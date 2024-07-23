Northern 2 VCT (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on August 23rd

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT Trading Down 2.7 %
NTV opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,725.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.39. Northern 2 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.32 ($0.83).
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
