Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOG opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

