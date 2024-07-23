Northern Venture Trust (NVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.17. Northern Venture Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.20 ($0.77).

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

