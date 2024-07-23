Northern Venture Trust (NVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Northern Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.17. Northern Venture Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.20 ($0.77).
About Northern Venture Trust
