Northland Securities Raises BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target to $3.50

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

BM Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile



BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

