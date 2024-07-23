Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.65. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 8,198 shares.

Nova LifeStyle Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 344.65%.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

