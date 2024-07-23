Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Nuvation Bio worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 507,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 336,874 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,203.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,203.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500 in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.