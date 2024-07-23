NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.210-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.21-3.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $264.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.97. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

