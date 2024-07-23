OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Desjardins

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$4.90 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OceanaGold to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.56.

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.72 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.98.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

