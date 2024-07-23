Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.95

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.95 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.78). Octopus AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.83), with a volume of 31,914 shares traded.
Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.87. The company has a market cap of £126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.50.
Octopus AIM VCT Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 11.75%. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. Octopus AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.
About Octopus AIM VCT
Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus AIM VCT
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.