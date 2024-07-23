Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.95

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.95 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.78). Octopus AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.83), with a volume of 31,914 shares traded.

Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.87. The company has a market cap of £126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Octopus AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 11.75%. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. Octopus AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

