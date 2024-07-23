Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODD. Barclays cut their price target on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

