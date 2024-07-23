Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ODD opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODD. Barclays cut their price target on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oddity Tech
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.