Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $203.00 at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $192.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $195.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

