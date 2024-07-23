Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

