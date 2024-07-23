Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after buying an additional 876,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3,068.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 473,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.0 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

