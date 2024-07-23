Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

