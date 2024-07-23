ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,551 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $22,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

OKE opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

