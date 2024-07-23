Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 582,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 355,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 336,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 223,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

