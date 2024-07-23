Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 535 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

