Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 5,826 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCR. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Immunocore Price Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

