Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,254 shares of company stock valued at $91,687,892 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

