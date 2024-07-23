Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $265.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.24. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.